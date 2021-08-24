Stormy weather continues

Early morning thunderstorms are sliding across Minnesota. A few storms have become strong with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Stay aware and grab your umbrella out the door.

Storms will be possible into the early afternoon before a quieter end to the day. However, the afternoon will bring more of that heat and humidity. High temperatures will have yet another chance at the 90s. Depending on how long the morning rain lingers will decide how warm it will get.

For the third night in a row, thunderstorms will be possible. This could bring a similar setup to what has continued to develop this morning. Yet, the timing would be closer to midnight due to the proximity of the development to La Crosse. Strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are possible.

Daytime Wednesday into Thursday morning will be our driest timeframe. The sunshine and lingering humidity will make for a sticky afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s before a cold front sweeps through Wisconsin.

The cold front will allow for a more comfortable start to the day Thursday. Yet, serenity in the forecast will not last. Many more storm chances are possible through the weekend. Flash flooding will become a threat with continuous storm chances. Stay tuned for more details on the threats and timing of the end-of-the-week storms.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett