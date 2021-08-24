Thunderstorms rolling through the Coulee region

Active weather today...

Thunderstorms continue to push through the Coulee region this afternoon. So far, most of the strong thunderstorms have stayed to our south. The trigger for the thunderstorms is a stationary front which will be pushing south into northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin as we head into the evening hours. There still remains a chance for thunderstorms early this evening with the heaviest being south of the area. A marginal risk for severe weather exists for most of the Coulee region for the rest of the day. A slight risk remains in place for northeast Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas south the viewing area until 7 p.m. CDT. Threats include hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes.

Calm Wednesday...

We will finally dry out on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy skies will remain Wednesday night with cool temperatures.

Storms return Thursday through Sunday...

A frontal boundary combined the low level jet will bring another round of thunderstorms on Thursday morning and that will stick around for most of the day. We continue to see thunderstorm chances through the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. A cold front will be moving in Sunday night and things will start to clear out by next week with cooler temperatures in the low 80s.