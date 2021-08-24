Tips for helping victims of Haiti earthquake

WISCONSIN (WXOW) - With Haiti working through the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and tropical storm, many people want to help. The Better Business Bureau, through its Wise Giving Alliance has some tips and an accredited list of charities working to help Haiti.

Courtesy of the BBB Serving Wisconsin:

Does the disaster relief charity meet BBB Charity Standards? You can verify a charity’s trustworthiness by viewing an evaluative report completed by BBB Wise Giving Alliance. See the list provided below of charities that are soliciting for relief assistance for Haiti and that also meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

Is the charity experienced in providing disaster relief? Experienced disaster relief charities are the best bet to help deliver aid quickly and effectively. New entrants may have difficulty following through even if they have good intentions.

Does the appeal make exaggerated financial claims such as "100% will be spent on relief ?" Charities have fundraising and administrative expenses. Any charity claiming otherwise is potentially misleading the donating public. Even a credit card donation will have a processing fee.

Can the charity get to the impacted area? Not all disaster relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly. See if the charity already has a presence in Haiti.

Should you send clothing and food? Local drives to collect clothing and food to send overseas are not practical. Disaster relief organizations are better equipped to obtain what is needed, distribute it and avoid duplication of effort.

The following is a list of BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., organizations that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) raising funds for disaster relief in Haiti. The first link shows the BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report on the charity. The second is a link to the page on the charity’s website that describes its Haiti Earthquake activities or fundraising.

Americares - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

CARE USA - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Catholic Relief Services - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Church World Service - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Cross International - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Direct Relief - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report - Haiti Activities

Food for the Poor- BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Global Impact - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report - Haiti Activities

Heart to Heart International - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

International Medical Corps – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Medical Teams International - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Operation USA - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Project HOPE - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

Save the Children - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Haiti Activities

World Vision - BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report- Haiti Activities

For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.