Veterans and supporters in 400+ mile bike ride make a pit-stop in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wounded Veterans, first responders, and supporters stopped in La Crosse as part of The Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge bike ride.

The 400+ mile ride from Minneapolis to Chicago is an annual and non-competitive ride aimed to be a therapeutic journey for injured veterans and other participants.

"It's just an opportunity for the organization to put their name out there and hopefully get some donors and give wounded veterans and service members the ability to go out and rehabilitate each other through riding their bikes over the course of five days," said Omar Duran, a wounded veteran hand cyclist and participant for 11 years.

The organization behind the bike ride, Project Hero, is a national nonprofit organization with the goal of providing methods of rehabilitation and recovery to veterans and first responders impacted in the line of duty and afflicted with various health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), amidst many others.

"Just to raise awareness to PTSD and, you know, really just rehabilitation through cycling and yoga, and just have that comradery of non-veterans and wounded veterans and veterans themselves to get to know each other, and maybe branch off from this week forward to have a new friend to be able to rely on, or call to, or text to, or whatever it may be," Duran continued.

With 21 participants completing the entire ride and many other participants joining for different portions of the journey, The Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge is a phenomenal way to broaden one's horizons and build resilience within one's own life.

YouTube Clip: Blackbaud Presents–Moments that Matter: Project Hero