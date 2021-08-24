Viola gets $250,000 grant to help deal with flooding issues

VIOLA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Viola received a $250,000 grant on Tuesday from the federal government as part of flood mitigation efforts in the community.

The Community Facilities Disaster Grant money came from the USDA Rural Development.

The money is earmarked for relocating streets and utilities in part of the community that's in a floodplain. The grant also includes $1 million in leveraged funds through Tax Increment District Funding.

“I am pleased to announce this $250,000 grant for the Village of Viola to aid in the relocation of streets and utilities that are currently located in a flood plain and I will continue to advocate for our rural communities. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to pass our bipartisan infrastructure bill into law so we can continue to modernize and strengthen our infrastructure to ensure Wisconsin is better prepared for future natural disasters,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who was part of the grant presentation.

Frequent flooding in recent years has affected the infrastructure, residences, and businesses in Viola.

This isn't the only work done in the community to deal with the effects of flooding. The USDA and Viola recently got a new sewer and water project underway that are designed to provide clean water to homes as well as improvements to prevent sewer backups that have plagued homeowners in the past.