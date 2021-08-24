Viterbo Fine Arts Center ready to bring audiences back for 50th season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With college students returning to La Crosse for the coming school year, Viterbo is looking forward to resuming activities within its Fine Arts Center.

"Everyone is looking forward to it, you know; All the staff, the students, the professors, myself, we are all very much looking forward to having everyone back on campus, resuming our operations, getting audiences in our facilities, and enjoying some live entertainment," said Dillon McArdle, Fine Arts Center Director.

Keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, Viterbo will be enforcing mask mandates and following COVID-19 protocols based on community health guidelines and information provided by the CDC.

For the upcoming 2021-2022 season, productions in three categories will be open for audiences to view: presenting series, The Conservatory for the Performing Arts student productions, and special performances.

Among the productions are performances of Lysistrata, The Canadian Brass, and an Evening with George Winston.

With this season being a celebration for its 50th season, the Viterbo Fine Arts Center has a wide array of performances set, available for all to view on their website along with ticket sales.