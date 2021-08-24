West Salem teachers plan to ‘Look up!’ more this school year and make human connections a priority

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Teachers prepared for the fast-approaching school year at a Tuesday morning assembly focused on establishing human connections with each other and their students.

"We take care of each other as a group so that we can take care of our students," Sixth-grade science teacher Alyssa Jarosh said. "It truly is the energy that you bring and the attitude that you bring to any atmosphere that creates that scenario and that learning environment for our kids."

She and the West Salem School District teaching staff brought a lot of energy to world-famous speaker and author Joe Beckman's 'Look Up!' morning session.

"[With] Zoom meetings behind us in-person in front of us everyone seems to be a whole lot better," Beckman said. "Now that kids are back I think it's imperative that we are being intentional about looking up because that's where the real lessons of life are learned when we're in experiences with other people not looking down at a screen checking out."

Jarosh agreed with Beckman's sentiment that technology shouldn't be overused.

"It's a tool. It's not our go-to resource of how we operate," Jarosh said. "Connecting with kids, reading and laughing and games and science labs. The more hands-on and the more you can engage the more connection you can make with kids."

She said the connection should be in-person and in the classroom so the staff can support their students.

"If that means that we put a mask on so that we can be here we absolutely will," Jarosh said. "The attitude and the way you look at a situation that carries over so bottom line we want to be with our kids. That's why we do what we do. It's our kids, family and our community."

Masks are currently optional inside West Salem School District buildings.

"What we know is that those connections matter," Beckman said. "Relationships and human connections are built on trust. Trust takes time and it's built on small micro-connections and taking the time to see those kids and to make them feel seen and noticed."