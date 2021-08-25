Acton Academy announces its grand opening with ribbon cutting

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Acton Academy hosted a ribbon cutting on August 25 at Misty's Dance Unlimited in recognition of it opening its doors to students for the coming school year.

"Acton is a progressive school, a private school, that teaches science, technology, engineering, and math with an entrepreneurial spirit, and we focus on the hero's journey; how do you find the hero in every child where they can find their passion, they can lean into it, and they can continue to grow and learn? What's interesting about Acton is that we have seven internships before they leave and graduate, we have business fairs where children create their own businesses and the community gets to come and witness that, along with a culture of giving back," said Carolyn Bostrack, Owner and Operator of Acton Academy.

The academy will be housed within Misty's Dance Unlimited, using the building during the day and turning it over to the dance studio in the evening; the academy will have access to all of the facilities.

For the upcoming school year, Acton will be taking up to 20 students, with ages ranging from 7-15 years old; it currently has 17 spots filled, leaving three available. For future years, Acton will re-evaluate its class size in accordance with information acquired by its first year as a school.

In explaining the benefits of Acton's educational approach, Bostrack stated, "This model's been around for 10 years. Students that graduate from this particular model are sought after by Harvard and Princeton; they also have at least one successful business by the time they graduate. Thinking as a business owner or corporation, the students that graduate from this school are actually sought after because they are able to think on their feet, see a need, fill a need; they're able to, through the school, learn and develop, they can fail forward, try something, try it again, and be able to provide a very needed element in the workforce for having that hunger to succeed."

Bostrack also explained that she has attempted to teach her children through the use of private schools, public schools, and homeschooling, leading to Acton being an almost catered environment for her to educate her children along with the rest of the student body.