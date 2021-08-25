Cashton Dairy Farm hosts Senator Tammy Baldwin

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the Herricks Dairy Farm to see land conservation and water control practices for mitigating flooding. And the Cashton farm is located where flooding has become far too common in recent years and an issue across the Coulee Region .

Monroe County Land Conservation Department isn't worried about normal precipitation, as Director Bob Micheel explained to the Senator.

"The real issue is that intensity, when we get two to six inches an hour," Micheel said. "We can't design our way out of that but we can do conservation, we can cover our landscapes, we can do a better job in the uplands."

When rainfall does reach that kind of intensity, flooding has been a typical result in the Driftless Region.

"That Monroe Vernon County line," Micheel explains. "I look at it as the new equator, because anytime anybody hears about heavy rain it's right on this line. This has been occurring since about 2007."

Touring Herricks' farm, Senator Baldwin was shown several ways to control water through contouring and retention dams. Land Conservation practices that Jack Herrick's father put in place in the 40's.

"It was extremely informative to see the type of farming practices that they have that prevent erosion and flooding," Senator Baldwin said. "If all our farmers engaged in these practices, we would see a lot more mitigation of our changing climate."

And the Senator really appreciates the opportunity to see rural parts of Wisconsin. "This is invaluable to me, to be able to…you know I study the policies, etcetera. I know about cover crops, I know about contouring, but to come and see it. It's 'Oh!' "You know that's where the light bulb goes off for a policy maker and then I can explain it, especially to my colleagues who don't represent rural states like I do. And how valuable this is and how critical it is."

The Herricks Dairy is recognized as a Century Farm. There's 109 years of Jack Herricks' family living off their land. Jack's father started the land conservation process when he contoured the fields and established the retention dams. Jack, following his father's footsteps, added 'no-till' tactics later to promote the farm's sustainability and flood mitigation.

Senator Baldwin is the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and Rural Development. She continues touring rural and remote parts of Wisconsin over the next week or so while the U.S. Senate is at recess.