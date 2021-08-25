Donaldson, Cave homer in 10th to lead Twins past Boston 9-6

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer to lead off the 10th and Jake Cave added a three-run shot to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 9-6. Boston rallied from a four-run deficit and sent the game into extra innings on Kyle Schwarber’s two-run homer in the ninth. Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered for the second straight game. Miguel Sanó hit a 495-foot homer that is the longest in the majors this year and one of the longest in the history of Fenway Park. It was just 7 feet shorter than Ted Williams’ 502-foot shot in 1946 that’s commemorated by a red seat in the Fenway bleachers.