Ex-Florida deputy gets 35 years for child porn charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida deputy accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Former Clay County deputy Travis Ryan Pritchard was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. A criminal complaint says Pritchard began communicating with the girl through an online chat application in December 2019 after meeting her at a convenience store. Investigators say the two eventually began having sex. The girl’s mother contacted police in April 2020 to report the relationship. Officials say Pritchard was arrested the next month after arriving at the girl’s house in his patrol vehicle.