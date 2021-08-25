Expert supports Kendhammer’s version of events

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A forensic crime scene analyst testified on Wednesday that Todd Kendhammer's version of the events surrounding his wife's death could have happened.

Kendhammer was convicted in 2017 of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barbara in 2016. The hearing is part of his appeals process. His current attorneys contend that their client had ineffective counsel during Kendhammer's trial. They've presented testimony during the past three days to support their arguments.

Alexander Jason testified during Kendhammer's evidentiary hearing in La Crosse. He is a Certified Senior Crime Scene Analyst and Certified Forensic Photographer based in California.

During Jason's testimony, he said that videos done by investigators actually show that it was possible that a pipe could have come through a windshield the way Todd Kendhammer said it did.

Todd Kendhammer told investigators in 2016 that a pipe fell off a passing truck, impaled the windshield of his vehicle, and struck his wife.

Investigators testified in the original trial that searched for but never found either the truck or found any surveillance video showing a truck that would have matched Kendhammer's description. As another part of the investigation, videos were made showing what prosecutors said were the unlikelihood of Kendhammer's story.

Jason said that if investigators did the test enough times it would show what happened as Kendhammer described. He backed his claim by showing frames of video of the test pipe used by investigators that he said showed the possibility the pipe could have impaled the windshield of Kendhammer's vehicle.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, during cross-examination of Jason, countered that testimony during the trial showed the pipe hit windshield twice. Jason testified he didn't have an opinion on that.

Earlier testimony came from two people from area well drilling companies that had workers in the area the day of Barbara Kendhammer's death.

The court also heard from people who lived in the area. One of those, Steve Petranek, said that he'd seen scrap metal trucks traveling on County Road M. He testified he was not home the morning of the fatal accident. Again, investigators back in 2016 never found any indication of a truck on the road around the time of Barbara Kendhammer's death.

Testimony on Wednesday morning wrapped up with Dr. Geoffrey Loftus, a professor of psychology. He testified that the memories that Todd Kendhammer had of the event were influenced by other people, including authorities, in the hours after the accident.

It may be sometime early next year before a decision is reached on whether to grant a new trial for Kendhammer.