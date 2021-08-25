Local health officials respond to FDA vaccine approval

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local medical professionals reacted to the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is a step in the right direction.

Pfizer's vaccine was previously available in the U.S. under emergency use authorization, but now there is full FDA approval for people 16 and older to get the vaccine.

Some area health officials say this should help ease concerns for those who have been hesitant to get vaccinated.

"Vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital, they are keeping people from getting severely sick so it's never too late to get that vaccine," Megan Meller an Infection Preventionist with Gundersen Health System said. "So, whether it has formal approval or just emergency approval, please go out and get a vaccine."

Meller predicts the Moderna vaccine will likely become FDA approved very soon. Moderna has now completed its submission to the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.