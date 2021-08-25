Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his 1-year-old son. Tamarius Blair David Jr. told investigators he shot 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield on Tuesday night because “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered. He told investigators he walked into La Cerveceria restaurant and picked Wakefield out at random. Wakefield’s family says he stood up and got between David and his son, saying “He’s only a boy.” Police say David then shot Wakefield multiple times. David then ran from the restaurant and was captured in a nearby alley. He is charged with murder.