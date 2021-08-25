Mayo Clinic provides workers with free lunch and dinner

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic in La Crosse paid tribute to its front line healthcare workers by bringing in food trucks for a free lunch or dinner.

"Today, we're trying to honor our employees by giving them a little thank you with a free lunch or dinner, depending on what shift they're working. We can't thank them enough for all the time they're putting in, all the extra hours with COVID happening in our community. We just wanted to find a way to say 'thank you,'" said Barb Frahm, Employee Activity Specialist with Human Resources at Mayo Clinic.

There were three food trucks for Mayo employees to choose from, with long lines at each vendor.

It was also reported that Mayo Clinic has done something similar to thank their workers once before as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"It's always an honor to be able to say thank you in a way that's meaningful. Sometimes, just a free meal means the world to some people," Frahm continued.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed just how much of a necessity frontline healthcare workers are, and Mayo acknowledged that fact through the small gesture of a warm meal at work.