Mayo Clinic to reopen testing site in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic will reopen their COVID-19 testing site in La Crosse due to the increased spread of the virus in the community.

Health officials with Mayo Clinic said they have seen a major increase in testing requests since the Delta variant surfaced.

"Within the recent weeks and pretty much since we took down the testing site, those volumes have started to increase again for those requests to get tested," Mayo Clinic Nurse Administrator Megan Eddy said. "We just felt to support those requests and the needs of our community, we need to set something centralized up again."

The testing site will open on Tuesday, August 31st at the corner of 10th and Market Street. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Testing is available by appointment only.

For more information on the testing site, visit Mayo Clinic's website.