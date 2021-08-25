Quick break in the soggy weather

Under an inch accumulated in La Crosse from Monday into Tuesday. The rainfall that has been added to the soggy August had made this month the 5th wettest and more rain is on the way. Yet, the rainfall will take a short break!

A passing cold front and a quick dominance of a high-pressure system will bring a quiet Wednesday. However, at the surface, the dew points hold strong and keep the sticky summer weather around. Highs temperatures will climb to the 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Overnight the quiet weather persists which will lead to a comfortable Thursday morning. Yet, the quiet and comfortable weather will not continue. Throughout the day cloud cover and moisture will return. This will bring back the humidity and storm chances.

Into Friday, thunderstorms could bring severe weather including flash flooding. The sign of heaviest rainfall has been along and north of I-90. Up to 4 inches of rainfall cannot be ruled out over the next 72 hours. This threat will be tracked over the next 36 hours - Stay tuned.

A look at the weekend forecast; more showers and thunderstorms will temperatures be hot and humid.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett