ROAD WORK: Highway 16 by La Crosse St.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Monday morning August 30, a part of Highway 16 coming into La Crosse will close for repair work.

The city's Water Utility said that beginning at 9 a.m., they're closing the southbound left-hand lane on Highway 16 100 feet north of La Crosse Street to repair a water valve.

Drivers should expect to see traffic barricades in that area during the work.

Barring any weather delays, the lane should be reopened to traffic by 2 p.m. on Friday, September 3.

The city does urge drivers to use caution around the work area. Drivers should also expect delays during peak travel times.