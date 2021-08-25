Strong t-storms are likely to return.

Showers and storms take a short break…

Drier, but not cooler northwest winds kept skies sunny and the afternoon highs remained well above what’s normal for late August. Readings were in the 80s and the dew points remained in the 60s and 70s. That’s a sign that the fuel for showers and t-storms is still there and ready to contribute to more rain.

T-storms return Thursday…

A frontal system will set up shop in the general area for the next several days, and it will br the focus and trigger for more rain. The pattern is reminiscent of the heavier t-storm producing low pressure areas, so we can expect more heavy rain for some. The question is where the front will set up and concentrate the rainfall. That will also determine the possibility of severe weather. At this point it is hard to tell, but the northern portions of our viewing area are favored. Stay weather aware through the weekend.

Thursday and Friday storms…

Thursday and Friday seem to set up best for severe weather and heavy rains as highs dip a bit into the upper 70s for tomorrow and into the middle 80s for Friday. Highs will increase to mostly in the 80s to near 90 for Saturday. Temperatures will cool a bit by next week with lesser chances of rain expected then.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast shows the weed counts into the medium category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed will be a main focus for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden