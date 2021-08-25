The Latest: Australia says still evacuating despite danger

Australia says it has helped evacuate 955 people in five flights from Kabul’s airport overnight as the danger in Afghanistan increased. Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Wednesday thanked U.S., British and New Zealand defense forces for their help in evacuating 2,650 people including Afghan nationals from the airport since Wednesday last week. Tuesday was Australia’s most successful day in evacuating people including Afghans who had worked for the Australian government. “There is more work to be done but, of course, we know the security threats on the ground continue to increase,” Dutton told Parliament.