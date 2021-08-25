Tomah representative trusts Fort McCoy community to properly vet Afghanistan refugees but agrees with Sen. Johnson that the federal process should be questioned

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - While Sen. Ron Johnson said inside sources don't believe Afghanistan refugees are being properly vetted, he and Rep. Nancy VanderMeer trust that the military will do its best to keep refugees and Americans safe.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson held a press conference outside of Fort McCoy's gate to express his concerns on Wednesday.

"I share that heartfelt desire to bring people out there that are our allies that are in grave danger and bring them here safely," (R) Sen. Johnson said. "But at the same time because this wasn't pre-planned, this wasn't organized, we have such chaos now we have to understand there is a danger to this country. We need to recognize that so we need to take our time we can't rush through the process."

He claimed inside sources do not trust the vetting process.

"The urgency is to make sure that we vet everybody and that we are as confident as we possibly can that these are people that helped us," Sen. Johnson said. "This isn't just one person, or two people this is multiple sources that are alarmed by what they're seeing…. and they're part of the process. That's all the further I'm going. Trust me I trust them and I believe what they're telling me it rings true and it sounds true."

Wisconsin State Assembly's 70th District Representative Nancy VanderMeer questioned the federal process but said she trusts the Fort McCoy community to their best to protect and welcome refugees.

"We need to make sure we ask our federal officials to rely upon them to make sure that they have an efficient and safe process going forward," (R) Rep. VanderMeer said.

"I truly think the vast majority of people that we airlift will be incredibly appreciative of coming to America," Sen. Johnson said. "So we should try and make that successful and that's why I'm saying one failure could paint a broad picture negatively."

In a statement to News 19, the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Director Cheryl Phillips said:

"The Afghan citizens from Fort McCoy are asked to remain on the installation for their safety and security... The Department of Homeland Security is conducting biometric screening to ensure they are vetted before coming to the United States."

She also said refugees are given COVID-19 tests and an option to get vaccinated.