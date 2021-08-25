Wisconsin lawmakers highlight what they saw and learned during tour of Fort McCoy

FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP) — A handful of state Republican lawmakers were inside Fort McCoy for the first time since Afghan refugees arrived last weekend and are explaining what they saw.

They were joined by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Johnson called what is happening in Afghanistan a “travesty” and “disaster” saying he is not in favor of a total withdrawal from the area. He said the U.S. should have left help for Afghan security.

Johnson said so far roughly 1,000 refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy but there is capacity for up to 9,000 more. He called the screening process for refugees coming into American “chaos.”

“There is danger to this country,” Johnson said.

The senator said there is an unknown amount of refugees at Fort McCoy who don’t have any identification, something he is concerned about.

Wisconsin Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) said right now refugees at Fort McCoy are receiving two hot meals a day and there are plans to increase it to three. He explained seeing women and children among the refugees inside the fort. He said they are staying in barracks.

Testin said there are medical screenings and COVID-19 testing protocols in place, and a vaccine will be made available.

He added once everyone is settled, most of the refugees will be relocated around the country and only a few will remain in Wisconsin. He couldn’t give an estimate of how many.

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) said Afghan children will not be attending local schools, something the Tomah School District was preparing for.