Air quality alert issued for parts of western and northern Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Prolonged time outside is not being recommended Thursday due to smoke in the air from wildfires in Minnesota and Canada.

According to the National Weather Service alert, smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and from Canada is impacting northern Wisconsin and will be spreading southeast throughout the day.

"Sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, and individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid all strenuous outdoor activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor activities," the NWS alert reads.

The advisory covers Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau counties in our viewing area. It runs until midnight.

The air quality alert continues in areas further north through midnight Friday, August 27.