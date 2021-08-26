Chandler Halderson formally charged in mother’s death

MADISON (WKOW) — More charges have been filed against Chandler Halderson, who is charged now in the deaths of both his parents.

According to online court records, Chandler is now facing two counts of the following charges:

First degree intentional homicide

False information on kidnapped/missing persons

Mutilating a corpse

Hiding a corpse

Halderson was originally charged on July 15 with the death of his father, Bart Halderson. The additional charges are for his mother, Krista Halderson, whose remains were identified on July 30. Halderson originally reported his parents as missing on July 7, but was arrested the next day for providing false information.

The complaint also provides insight on what Halderson had claimed was the only text Krista had sent him during the time he claims his parents were at their cabin in Langlade County.

The new information comes after his parents' phones and identification cards were found in the Halderson home’s garage on July 28 and a search of phone records. The devices and IDs were in a shoe beneath a shelving unit and wrapped in tin foil and paper towel.

Phone records show that the last text sent from Krista’s phone put her location in Dane County, not Langlade County. Krista’s device utilized a tower located in the 500 block of Linde Street, which the criminal complaint notes Halderson’s phone utilized the same tower.

The complaint also alleges that Halderson was searching for information on his parents' death before he was taken into custody. According to police, on the morning of July 8 Chandler made six Google searches back-to-back that referenced “body found” or “Bart and Krista.”

The complaint also states after police discovered human remains related to the case, they obtained surveillance video from a Windsor Kwik Trip showing Chandler Halderson driving his mother's station wagon and purchasing bags of ice hours after Krista Halderson last seen alive.

Currently, Chandler Halderson is scheduled for arraignment on September 1. The defense has filed a demand for a speedy trial.