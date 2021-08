Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Day 2 of the Great River Sprawl volleyball invite saw more local teams do well.

Among the big winners was Bangor, who won in straight sets over Ladysmith.

West Salem ended up playing Coulee Conference rival Black River Falls and won 2-1.

Sparta made quick work of Iowa-Grant, winning in straight sets.

25 teams competed over two days at the Omni Center.