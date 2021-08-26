Ethiopian rights group: 150 reported dead in alleged attack

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it has received reports from residents that some 150 people were killed earlier this month in an alleged attack by the Oromo Liberation Army, which the government declared a terrorist group this year. A statement by the government-created rights group says the killings in East Wollega in the Oromia region on Aug. 18 were followed by a revenge attack the next day that left another 60 people dead. The statement says the first attack occurred a day after security forces stationed in the area left. The commission has called for an investigation into why.