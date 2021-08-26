Pentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion has gone off outside the Kabul airport. The Pentagon confirmed the blast Thursday, with no immediate word on casualties. Thousands of people have flocked to the airport as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Western nations had warned of a possible attack there in the waning days of a massive airlift. Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.