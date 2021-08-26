Skip to Content

Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris turned her focus to worker rights and civil liberties as she closed out her visit to Southeast Asia. In Vietnam, Harris elevated activists in a region of the world known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights. She participated in what her team billed as a “changemakers” event with civil society and business leaders. Vietnam has been criticized for restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, and for its crackdown on individuals it deems political dissidents.

