Inmate death at Jackson Co. Jail under investigation

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The death of a 33-year-old inmate in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation.

According to a statement from Chief Deputy Adam Olson, on Thursday, August 26, the man was found unresponsive in the jail. Although efforts were made by jail staff and Black River Falls EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the jail.

The sheriff's office has asked an outside area sheriff's office to investigate the man's death.

An autopsy is scheduled. The sheriff's office said there would also be a review of in-jail camera video and reports.

The name of the man isn't being released pending notification of relatives.