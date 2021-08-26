Iowa townspeople told to stay inside after plant acid leak

EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Officials say an industrial acid leak at an animal feed supplement plant outside the southeastern Iowa town of Eddyville led to a shelter-in-place order and delayed local school openings. The leak of hydrochloric acid at the Ajinomoto was reported Wednesday night, and Eddyville residents were told to stay indoors for their safety. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says the order was lifted around 1 a.m. Thursday. Traffic on highways and roads in the area was also shut down, but roads had reopened by Thursday morning. The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont Community School District announced a two-hour delay for classes to start Thursday because of the leak. No injuries were reported from the leak.