Little Falls printing plant to close, idling 330 workers

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A printing and direct mail company will permanently close its plant in Morrison County, idling 330 employees. Chanhassen-based IWCO Direct notified state labor officials this week that the Little Falls plant will close on or around Jan. 1, 2022. According to the notice filed with the Department of Employment and Economic Development, half of the employees will be terminated by Nov. 1 and the remaining workforce will operate the plant until January. The layoffs come at a time when the company is investing more in its digital products and services.