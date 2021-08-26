Ragweed and outdoor molds at highest levels in closing weeks of Summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The conditions of late Summer provide opportunity for Ragweed and Outdoor Molds to reach highest pollen counts - at the same time.

That's according to allergy experts who also note that the symptoms of nasal congestion, post-nasal drip, and frequent sneezing are common this time of year.

"We are right in the middle of the Ragweed pollination, which is a very common allergen causing lots of upper and lower airway respiratory symptoms. Also this is a time when outdoor mold are at their highest level which is an additional reason for people to experience symptoms," said Dr. Demetrios Theodoropoulos, Allergist/Immunologist at Allergy Associates of La Crosse.

With the wildfires across the Northern Hemisphere, air quality is in question for western Wisconsin. Dr. Demetrios Theodoropoulos said it has lead to an increase in patients experiencing asthma exacerbation on top of prominent allergens. Individuals experiencing this are encouraged to continue their medication recommendations.

"During this difficult time of the year, [sensitive groups] should comply with their medication. Keep taking your nasal steroids, your inhaled medications as prescribed." Theodoropoulos added.

Furthermore, exacerbation of asthma can lead to severe complications for sensitive groups.

The ragweed and outdoor mold seasons will come to an end. The peak season is occurring the last week of August this year.

If concerned about whether symptoms could be COVID-19, individuals are advised to seek an assessment from a medical professional.