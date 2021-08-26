Rain, thunder and lightning, oh my!

Yesterday’s quiet weather brought high temperatures to the 90s for the 30th time this year. Quiet weather sticks around for the start of the day with temperatures in the 60s under the sunshine.

Throughout the day, cloud cover will increase as we tap back into the strong gulf moisture. This moisture will help to fuel the chance for thunderstorms this afternoon.

Late this afternoon, strong thunderstorms will push through Minnesota and enter the Coulee Region. Strong to severe storms will include large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. The highest threats will occur from 2 PM through 9 PM.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Friday evening. This will continue the threat of flooding as well as isolated severe thunderstorms. Stay aware and always keep yourself safe!

A break in the grey weather will bring times of sunshine Saturday morning. However, the region will stay tapped into the hot and humid air. The stickiness will give La Crosse another chance for high temperatures to climb to the 90s.

An approaching cold front will spark thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday. A few could become strong and will add even more rainfall to the area for August. Yet, the cold front will give the last few days of August a more comfortable feel.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett