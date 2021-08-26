River Flood Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until MON 11:00 AM CDT

River Flood Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until MON 11:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Vernon County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Kickapoo River at Readstown.
* From late Friday night to late Monday morning.
* At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences
significant flooding.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles
Street Bridge.
&&