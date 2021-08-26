Showers and t-storms may turn dangerous.

T-storms return to the area…

Wave after wave of upper disturbances will travel along a stationary front this afternoon and tonight. Showers and t-storms are the result and more will come. There is a potential for severe t-storms as we get into this evening and overnight, but the biggest threat will be a flash flooding potential. The highest probability will be in Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa, but the entire area should stay weather aware through tonight and again through the weekend.

Hot and humid weather set up…

Heat, humidity and a stationary front produced storms, and kept the highs in the 70s to lower 80s. I would expect more warming by Saturday as the front transitions to a warm front which will move north. This will bring highs into the 80s to lower 90s, with uncomfortably high humidity. This could mean more t-storms and potential severe weather.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast shows the weed counts into the medium category for Friday and Saturday rebounds to high. Ragweed will be a main focus for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden