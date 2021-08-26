Spanish club welcomes Afghan wheelchair player who fled home

MADRID (AP) — The captain of Afghanistan’s wheelchair basketball team has found a new home and a new club in Spain’s Basque Country. Nilofar Bayat fled Afghanistan with the help of the Spanish government and will be living and playing in the city of Bilbao. The Bidaideak Bilbao club says Bayat and her husband are expected to start practicing with the rest of the squad next month. The club is waiting for their paperwork to be taken care of so it can register them with the local federation. Bidaideak Bilbao is also trying to help other wheelchair players who were left behind in Afghanistan.