U.S. Senate Candidate, Tom Nelson, visits La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There are currently 15 candidates who have declared for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Ron Johnson. One Democrat, Tom Nelson, hopes to represent all of Wisconsin in the upcoming election.

But in order to represent all of Wisconsin, Tom Nelson has set out to visit all 72 counties in the state. Thursday was his 42nd county to stop in where he met with people in La Crosse to learn what issues they are concerned about.

That's the focus of his tour, to meet as many folks as possible and really understand what issues need to be addressed in Washington D.C. While doing so, he'll share the reasons why he's the best candidate for the job.

Residing in the predominately Republican county of Outagamie, Tom Nelson believes he can bridge the growing political gap and make real changes to help Wisconsinites.

"I'm from a red part of the state, yet as a democrat I've won election and re-election six times," Nelson said. "And that shows that I can bring democrats an republicans together to address all sorts of issues whether it's jobs, the economy, health care, roads an infrastructure…you name it."

Nelson also feels what sets him apart from other candidates is where he comes from.

"I'm one of the few non-millionaires," Nelson said. "I mean I'm running against three millionaires. I'm just a little pastor's kid from the Fox cities who has spent a lot of time committing a big part of my life to public service."

That commitment is shown in his determination to visit Wisconsin's counties and be the voice for everyone in Badgerland.