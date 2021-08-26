US, Afghan officials: At least 72 killed in airport attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 wounded. U.S. officials said 12 U.S. service members were killed, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic. A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two blasts were near an airport entrance and a short distance away by a hotel.

My thoughts are with the families of the brave US servicemembers and innocent Afghan civilians who were tragically killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul.



We must focus on securing the area and prioritize the swift evacuation of US citizens and our Afghan allies. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) August 26, 2021

Reports of terrorist attacks in Kabul are horrific and heartbreaking. God bless our fallen service members, their families, the military & innocent civilians still in harm’s way. Our troops are the finest among us. I continue to pray for their safety and those trying to evacuate. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 26, 2021

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were killed and another 143 were wounded in the attack outside Kabul airport.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media. U.S. officials say 12 military service members were also killed in the attack outside the airport.