US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government says it is shutting down the embattled federal jail in New York City where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself two years ago after a slew of controversies and massive problems. The federal Bureau of Prisons said Thursday the Metropolitan Correctional Center will be closed at least temporarily to address issues that have long plagued the facility, including lax security and crumbling infrastructure. The facility, in a complex of government buildings in lower Manhattan, currently has 233 inmates, down from a normal population of 600 inmates or more. Most of them are expected to be transferred to a federal jail in Brooklyn.