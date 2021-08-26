Viterbo University staff and students excited for fewer pandemic restrictions this fall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The energy was different at move-in day on Thursday for Viterbo University staff and students as they're excited for more human connection with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2020, nursing student Cady Otto could not have visitors on campus.

"Last year when I moved in I did an early move-in and so I was kind of alone," Otto said. "I just left my stuff and came back. This year we actually get to interact with our residents and get to know them straight from the beginning."

Masks are required indoors in common areas and unvaccinated students need to get tested every two weeks.

"We're trying to limit other restrictions as much as possible," Viterbo University Interim President Rick Trietley said. "The reality is last year many of our students felt isolated and lonely and that caused additional problems so we're trying to find that balance where we can keep the community safe and students engaged."

President Trietley said nearly 70% of students and 85% of staff got vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'm also grateful that our students are getting vaccinated so that we have a little flexibility and we don't have to have those occupancy limits in place and those social distancing rules in place so that folks can have more of a human connection as well this year," Viterbo University Residence Life Director Margy Krogman said. "Our staff is always ready to help with any roommate issue. Whether that's facilitating a difficult conversation if they want to make the situation work or if it gets to a place where they just can't live together that's okay and we're ready to help them move into a different situation."

"We're just ready to move forward, quit looking backward and have a great year," President Trietley said.