Watch: Roger Harring: Football and Beyond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "He was the first person you thought of when you heard about UW-La Crosse football. He was an absolute icon and a great man," said former UW-L head coach Larry Terry, who also coached under Harring and played for him.

Terry is one of the many in the community and across the county fondly remembering Harring, who passed away at age 88 earlier this month.

We spoke to a number of people who played for and spent time with Harring during his legendary coaching career at UW-La Crosse.

But as you'll see in our special, sharing time with Harring meant more than just talking about football.