Winona Mayor signs mask order for city

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The City of Winona now has a mask order for all public indoor spaces.

Mayor Scott Sherman signed the order on Wednesday. It lasts for 30 days.

It includes facilities including bars, restaurants, gyms, and businesses.

“As cases continue to rise in Winona County and surrounding counties, I have decided to issue a mask order to prevent the spread of coronavirus as schools re-open and we enter the end of summer,” Sherman said in a statement. “Masks allow our community to keep businesses open and allow our students and children to learn in a safe environment. The health and safety of all Winonans is of prime concern and masks, among other tools, help us to stay safe and healthy.”

The directive requires people age two or older to wear a mask unless involved in activities such as actively eating or drinking.

According to the city, There are exceptions including for "medical, disability, or developmental reasons; children younger than 2; participants in youth sports; those who are dining; buildings not under city control like county and state facilities; and others."

An emergency meeting of the Winona City Council is set for Friday morning at 9 a.m. to discuss the mayor's order. They can either end it or extend it beyond the current 30 days.