Wisconsin Conservation Voters have a message for Rep. Ron Kind

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A gathering of conservation minded folks at Western Technical College set out to create a visual message for Rep. Ron Kind. That message: Invest in La Crosse's Future with Smart Climate initiatives.

Several climate focused organizations took part in the community art event. Joining the Wisconsin Conservation Voters, were Sierra Club Wisconsin, Western Technical College and UW-La Crosse activists and Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

A large banner with handprints and messages written on it plus painted rocks from peoples homes along the Mississippi and the Driftless area were delivered to Rep. Ron Kind's La Crosse office to remind him of where he comes from.

Encouraged by the Build Back Better plan that sets aside funding for communities to resolve climate problems, the group also wanted to encourage representatives on Capital Hill to do more to promote clean energy and invest in clean energy jobs locally.