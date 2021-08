ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas offense erupted for 41 points on Friday night leading them to a 41-6 win over Luther.

Jackson Flottmeter was 11-14 through the air throwing for 284 yards to go along with 6 touchdowns. Quinn Miskowski caught 2 passes for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns. Joe Penchi rushed for 86 yards.

Aquinas improves to 2-0, Luther falls to 1-1.