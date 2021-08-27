Asian stocks mixed ahead of possible Fed guidance

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors await more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s easing plans. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.4% on Friday. The benchmark of South Korea rose but Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the central bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later Friday. Any indicators when the bank will start scaling back on asset purchases will be watched. The moves in Asia follow a pullback on Wall Street, on news of deadly attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.