At least 21 people die after boat capsizes in Bangladesh

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — At least 21 people have died after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sunk after colliding with another small boat in a large waterbody. Officials say scores have remained missing in the incident Friday evening in eastern Bangladesh. Local police official Imranul Islam says rescuers have recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday, while survivors said about 100 people were n board during the accident, he said. Local news reports say about 50 people are still missing.