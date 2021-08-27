Battle of the Birds delayed at halftime

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Friday night football game between Viroqua and Brookwood was postponed at halftime, when lightning and severe weather rolled in.

The Blackhawks took an early lead on a 3-yard TD run by Austin Winkler. Andrew Fassbinder put it through the uprights, making the score 7-0.

However, the Falcons also come out swinging. Jaydon Koltermann hands it to Dan Peterson, who takes it 33 yards for the score. Viroqua leads 7-6.

That will be the score the teams return to on Saturday at 1 PM, when they will complete the second half of the game.