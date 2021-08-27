Canceled and rescheduled games imminent, if referee shortage continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fewer referees in younger generations, constant harassment, and the COVID-19 pandemic have created the worst sports official shortage in half a century.

"The shortage is more severe than I can remember in the 46 years of doing this," said Barry Mano, President and Founder of the National Association of Sports Officials.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, sporting official numbers were on the decline. Unruly spectators and parents are the main cause for disinterest in officiating. Due to the absence of sports and fears of contracting COVID-19, long-time officials have turned in their whistles.

"There's a percentage of officials, a good twenty percent or more, that stopped officiating during the pandemic. Who are deciding not to come back at all," added Mano.

Additionally, the generational hand-off in sports officiating is not strong enough to meet the demand for events.

"We just need more young people looking into becoming a referee," said Chris Stauffer, a referee in the Coulee Region. In the second week of High School football, Stauffer received multiple calls to fill in.

The cancellation and rescheduling of games are happening at a national level. In Wisconsin, football games are moving from the traditional Friday night to Thursdays and Saturdays. Mano and Stauffer expect the shortage to continue for several months.

However, the shortage creates an opportunity for rookies to gain experience in the most unique vantage point in sports.

"Being a referee is the best seat in the house. Simply put, it's the best seat in the house," said Stauffer.

If interested in becoming a referee, Mano and Stauffer recommend contacting local officials to learn more about the positions. The WIAA has resources for becoming an official on its website.