Chippewa Falls man arrested after high speed chase in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Jackson County Sheriff's deputies arrest a Chippewa Falls man after a high-speed pursuit at speeds of 117 mph Thursday afternoon.

The incident began on I-94 in the Town of Northfield around 3 p.m. when a deputy saw a vehicle speeding at approximately 115 mph. The deputy began a traffic stop but the vehicle didn't pull over. Instead, it weaved through traffic at speeds of 70-117 mph.

The pursuit went about 17 miles before other deputies joined in. One used a tire deflation device on the speeding vehicle which caused the two front tires to lose air. The driver then stopped the vehicle.

Although deputies said the man, identified as Jered Thomas May, 22, was uncooperative, he was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken into custody on charges including 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Knowingly Flee an Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. May also received numerous citations including:

Speeding on Expressway (35+) - 346.57(4)(gm)1

Operating after Suspension - 343.44(1)(a)

Automobile Following too Close - 346.14(1m)

Unsafe Lane Deviation - 346.13(1)

Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed - 346.57(2)

OWI Restricted Controlled Substance - 346.63(1)(am)

Possession of Marijuana - 9.15 (Jackson County Ordinance)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - 9.14 (Jackson County Ordinance)

A Jackson County K9 alerted to the presence of possible drugs in May's vehicle. A search turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

May is awaiting a court appearance.