Couple hopeful for children’s future after escape from Kabul

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Afghan couple who arrived in the United States this week navigated the streets of Taliban-controlled Kabul with their six children repeatedly before making it onto a rescue flight. The family was safe Thursday at their relative’s home near Philadelphia. The couple said their children could have gone to college or even graduate school given the progress they saw during the U.S.-led occupation over the past 20 years. They said they feared they might get hurt trying to flee Afghanistan, but also knew an escape would mean a better future for their children.